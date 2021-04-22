UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.10

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 60223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 105.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

