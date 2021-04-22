Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) dropped 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.88. Approximately 66,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,446,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

NNOX has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

