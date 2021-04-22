Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $109,083,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

HLF stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLF. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In related news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Desimone sold 7,569 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $423,864.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

