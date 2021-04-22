JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 10,174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a market cap of $697.05 million, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $232,869.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

