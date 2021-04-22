JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 227,011 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 397,577 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 284,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

GPMT stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $694.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

