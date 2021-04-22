JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,487 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 766,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.