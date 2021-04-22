JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 13,846 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.08% of Nabors Industries worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $629.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

