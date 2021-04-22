Truist Financial Corp Invests $542,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after acquiring an additional 215,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $154.17 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.61. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.