Joe Allanson Sells 2,834 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $656,297.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,120.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $803,519.23.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $230.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $212.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $150.67 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

