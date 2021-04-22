Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.56.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $93.74 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

