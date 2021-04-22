Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.56.
Shares of MTH stock opened at $93.74 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.
In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
