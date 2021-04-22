QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $175.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.77.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.19 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

