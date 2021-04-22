Morgan Stanley Boosts Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target to $24.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

OPI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

OPI stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

