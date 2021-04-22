Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Sells $918,900.00 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,006,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Colin Love sold 7,857 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $333,608.22.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on REPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.