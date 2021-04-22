Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 14,943 EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of EverQuote as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $951.92 million, a PE ratio of -107.84 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $165,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,570,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $310,054.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,328. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

