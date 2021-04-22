Morgan Stanley Buys 27,771 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,492,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,962,000 after buying an additional 518,078 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,901,000. Hershey Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,280,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $92.95 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

