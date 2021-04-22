Morgan Stanley Purchases 4,927 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBIO. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period.

Shares of SBIO stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

