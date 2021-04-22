Morgan Stanley Has $10.74 Million Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,142,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,113,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after buying an additional 161,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,071,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after acquiring an additional 138,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 565,432 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

