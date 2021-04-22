Morgan Stanley Purchases 61,133 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,133 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Stratasys stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

