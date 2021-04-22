Morgan Stanley Has $10.90 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Fluor worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Fluor stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

