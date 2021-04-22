Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.59.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WING opened at $142.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.90. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.86 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.