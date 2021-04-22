Northern Trust Corp Has $1.26 Million Stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 5,066.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Aptinyx by 14.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

