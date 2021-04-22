Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sabre by 650.0% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Sabre by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $86,839,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.94 million. Analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

