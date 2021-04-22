Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 770,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 436,590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 627,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FULT stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

