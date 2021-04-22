3,085 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $179.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.57. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.