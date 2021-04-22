Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:CLH opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 78,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

