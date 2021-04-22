Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.50.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $68.04 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $79,747,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,065,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,589,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

