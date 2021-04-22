Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 48,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 113.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at $597,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

