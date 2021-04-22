iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $288.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRTC. Truist Securities decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.62. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.43 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.41 million. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

