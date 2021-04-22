RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded by Truist Securities to “Buy”

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

NYSE RLJ opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

