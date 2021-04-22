NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

NIKE stock opened at $129.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.76. NIKE has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 137,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

