The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $350.00 at UBS Group

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $325.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a one year low of $201.14 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

