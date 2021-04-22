Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

