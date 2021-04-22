Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Luxfer worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Luxfer by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after buying an additional 339,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.11 million, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.