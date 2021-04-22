Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

CIO opened at $11.05 on Thursday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $479.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,105.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.