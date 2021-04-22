Truist Financial Corp Purchases 63 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of argenx by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,671,000 after buying an additional 454,976 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,708,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in argenx by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 76,654 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in argenx by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 59,657 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $289.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.31 and a 200 day moving average of $294.02. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

