Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 70,324 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,324 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FlexShopper were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FlexShopper by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FlexShopper by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in FlexShopper by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

FlexShopper stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.20.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

