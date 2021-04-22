Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 69,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

