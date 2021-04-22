Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 15th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.98. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

