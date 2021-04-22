W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 150.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 155.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:WTI opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $443.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

