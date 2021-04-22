31,117 Shares in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 228,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $253,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $777.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 1,640.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

