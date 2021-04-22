Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,833 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

