Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $173,000 in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Atreca by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Atreca by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Atreca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,188.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $183,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $635,850. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.