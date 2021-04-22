Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 2,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 710,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GATO shares. CIBC began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

