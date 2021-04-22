NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.39

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.39 and last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 2890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NorthWestern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.