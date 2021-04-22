Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 5,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 459,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTTR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

The stock has a market cap of $475.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

