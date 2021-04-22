3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Up 2.8%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 69,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,631,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

DDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

