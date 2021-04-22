Morgan Stanley Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $75.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 171,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

