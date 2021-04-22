The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $77.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

