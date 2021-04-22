Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,303 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REYN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.