Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $1,057,280.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $1,057,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Karyn Smith sold 502 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $178,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46.

On Monday, March 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $1,970,418.24.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $370.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.97. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Twilio by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Twilio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.44.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.